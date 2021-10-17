Five reliable crossovers in Russia (and very cheap). You will be surprised at the price :: Autonews

The Chinese continue to expand their model lines in Russia. As Autonews.ru found out, a number of manufacturers from the Middle Kingdom intend to increase the volume of imports of cars to our market in the near future. Against the background of an acute shortage of cars at dealerships of Japanese, Korean and European brands, this may become a point of rapid growth in the popularity of Chinese cars in Russia.

At the moment, there are several brands from China on our market at once, and everyone in the model range has at least one crossover. Moreover, their cost is often significantly lower than that of competitors. Reliability problems have also been resolved: for the most part, cars are equipped with proven units that will definitely not cause problems at least during the warranty period.

Another noticeable advantage for the “Chinese” right now is the restrained pricing policy of official dealers. Car sellers from the Middle Kingdom rarely offer cars with surcharges in the hundreds of thousands for additional equipment, or even with “overpayment for air”. Typically, dealer prices are the same as the manufacturer’s suggested retail prices.

Chery Tiggo 4. Front-wheel drive in all versions. Three motors to choose from: 1.5 (113 hp); 1.5 (147 HP); 2.0 (122 HP). There are also three transmissions: “mechanics”, variator and “robot”. Price: from 1 129 900 rubles.

You can read more about it here.

FAW Besturn X40. Front-wheel drive in all versions. The engine is the same in all versions – an aspirated 1.6 liter (108 hp). Two gearboxes to choose from: “mechanics” and “automatic”. Price: from 1,252,000 rubles. Read more about it here.

Haval Jolion. Choice of front or all-wheel drive. One engine (1.5 turbo), but with different shaping depending on the drive and gearbox: 143 or 150 hp. Two gearboxes to choose from: manual gearbox and “mechanics”. Price: from 1 299 000 rubles. An overview of the vehicle can be found here.

Geely Coolray. Front-wheel drive in all versions. Front-wheel drive in all versions. The engine and gearbox are also without alternatives: 1.5 turbo (150 hp) and “robot”. Price: from 1 386 990 rubles. Details about him here.

Changan CS35 Plus. Front-wheel drive in all versions. There is only one motor – an aspirated 1.6 liter (128 hp). Two gearboxes to choose from: “mechanics” and “automatic”. Price: from 1,429,900 rubles. All details are here.