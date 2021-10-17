“For the Russian people!” How the Moscow Panic of 1941 ended “of its own accord” | History | Society

80 years ago, on October 16, 1941, due to the rapid advance of the Wehrmacht to Moscow, panic arose in the capital of the USSR, resulting in mass exodus and anarchy. Only on October 20, when a state of siege was introduced in the city and surrounding areas, providing for such measures for dealing with cowards, alarmists and looters as shooting on the spot, the situation relatively stabilized.

The picture is bleak, isn’t it? Complete discord, confusion and vacillation. The enemy is on the doorstep, people are fleeing, leadership is inactive, and is there any such leadership? Journalist and blogger Leonid Mlechin in his work “One Day Without Stalin. Moscow in October 1941 “claims that it almost self-destructed:” Stalin seemed to dissolve. And with him the party apparatus. Chekists disappeared somewhere, militiamen hid. The regime was falling apart before our eyes. He seemed tough, but he turned out to be just cruel. It turned out that the system is based not on the will of the people, but on fear. Fear disappeared, and with it the Soviet regime. “

Yes, the picture is bleak. But only for the reason that in this picture everything from the first to the last word is false. The true state of affairs was fundamentally different.

To begin with, the panic as such, accompanied by an uncontrolled “drape”, acts of looting and robbery, lasted one day: October 16. On October 17 it became calmer. And on October 18, the situation stabilized without any repressive measures, as if by itself. This fact is paradoxical in itself. Someone will think that this simply could not be. Breaking the template logically entails speculation and distortions, with the help of which they try to adjust reality to their feelings.

So what happened in Moscow during those few days of “Black October” 1941?

First, you need to understand once and for all one important thing. The pace of the Germans’ advance did not affect the panic at all. The average speed of the Wehrmacht’s advance during Operation Barbarossa in the Moscow direction was surprisingly stable: 5-17 km per day. This is how she was in August. She was the same in November. However, there was no panic in Moscow either in August or November. But at the end of November, the Germans, as you know, occupied the most suburbs of the city for several days and surveyed the Kremlin through field glasses.

The signal for panic was given, oddly enough, by the country’s top leadership. On October 15, the State Defense Committee issued a decree according to which foreign diplomatic missions and government agencies were to be evacuated from the capital. The ruling was secret. It was this circumstance that triggered the Moscow panic.

Panic is always based on rumors and gossip. The main and most dangerous rumor is formulated as follows: “Brothers, the authorities have betrayed us and are running!” Although there was no question of escape. By that time, the evacuation of enterprises and organizations from Moscow was already in full swing, and everyone knew about it. But the fact that the decision to evacuate the government was not announced and, most importantly, it was not explained to the people as expected, was a serious miscalculation. The panic began.

And at first it developed according to all the canons of the genre. It is to October 16 that those memories that paint a picture of anarchy and almost the fall of Soviet power are related. Here are the lines from the journalist’s diary Nikolay Verzhbitsky: “Indignation is boiling all around, they are shouting about betrayal, that the captains were the first to escape from the ships, and even grabbed valuables. They remember insults, oppression, injustice, pressure, bureaucratic mockery of officials, arrogance and self-confidence of party members, draconian decrees, newspaper nonsense and praise … “

Were there many “responsible comrades” who, having abandoned their posts, rushed to flee? The secret information of the Moscow City Party Committee and the Moscow Prosecutor’s Office cites the following data: “On October 16-17, out of 438 enterprises, institutions and organizations, 779 executives fled. 1,484,000 rubles were stolen in cash and 1,051,000 rubles of valuables and property. Hundreds of cars and trucks were hijacked. 1551 cases of destruction by the communists of their party documents due to cowardice in connection with the approach of the front were revealed. “

With a certain degree of convention, with a certain political bias, all this can be passed off as “the disappearance of Soviet power.” But in reality, Soviet power has not gone anywhere. On the contrary, it, as paradoxical as it sounds, was partially restored to its original forms. To a large extent, this was facilitated by propaganda, which for almost a quarter of a century inspired: “Soviet power is the power of the working people!”

How it looked on the ground is evidenced by the story of the journalist Mikhail Koryakov, who served in the engineering troops in 1941, was sent to Moscow for mines and ended up in the capital on October 16. Subsequently, he became a defector, lived in the United States, was one of the first employees of Radio Liberty, so there is no way to suspect him of trying to whitewash the communists.

What did he find at the mine plant?

“The shops buzzed, puffed, squealed, rattled, – and there was well-organized work. As if the factories did not touch the events that took place that day in Moscow.

– Where is your director? I asked. The women workers looked at each other, laughing.

– And we arrested him.

– How is it … you?

– So … we are! The women who are here at the warehouse. Who work in the shops, what do they see? Locked up! And for us both the yard and the street are like in the picture. We were the first to notice: a car drove up, stopped in an alley by the fence. The director with the cashier – to the office: take out the money from the cash register. By car – things, wives, kids. Paramonov, the secretary of the party committee, sat and sat, and also followed the cashier. That’s where we went on strike! As they carried the suitcase with money to the car – they raised a shout, surrounded. They, of course, fight back, well, ours jumped out of the workshops. In the woodworking shop there is a carpenter, although they are old people, but they are all men. They grabbed the runners and dragged them to the office. And then our Ivan Timofeevich, the military representative, drove up. I called where I needed to – they took, of course, darlings … ”

This fragment contains the very key that will help to understand why the panic, having begun to develop according to the canon, suddenly stopped “by itself.” Several factors have come together at once. The power structures of power have not gone anywhere and certainly have not lurked: as soon as you call “where you need to”, and the system worked normally. But that was not the main point. The preservation of power structures is nothing without the consciousness of ordinary citizens. Because the state is not Comrade Stalin, not the siloviki, not the managers and not the party members. The state is a citizen who believes in the state. The events of several days in October 1941 showed that everything was in order with this in the USSR. The panic subsided.

And this happened even before the decision of the State Defense Committee to declare a state of siege. According to this document, it was introduced on October 20. And the panic stopped in some places already on October 17, as the currently living associate professor of the Moscow State Pedagogical Institute tells in his memoirs. Lenin Vladimir Sperantov, who was 9 years old in 1941: “The most amazing thing is that all this sudden panic and confusion ended as quickly as it began. The very next day, most of the enterprises started working, the next day metro stations opened, trams went, and even, as my mother noted with satisfaction, the products of Krasny Oktyabr began to be sold strictly on invoices … “

About the same time frame for the end of the panic is said by Mikhail Koryakov: “On the 16th the unrest began, on the 17th they subsided, on the 18th they came to naught. Moscow has been renewed, reborn, really harsh, formidable and calm ”.

In general, Comrade Stalin spoke better than others about the reasons for such a sudden end to the Moscow panic on May 24, 1945. His famous toast “To the Russian people!” contains an exhaustive explanation: “I raise a toast to the health of the Russian people, not only because they are the leading people, but also because they have common sense, general political common sense and patience.”