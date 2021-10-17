Foreign agents, Nord Stream 2 and CO2 emissions. What did the Russian Ambassador to Great Britain and the BBC presenter talk about?

2 hours ago

Well-known British journalist, host of the Sunday morning BBC political program Andrew Marr interviewed Russian Ambassador to Great Britain Andrei Kelin.

Their conversation focused on Russian gas supplies to Europe, climate change and the treatment of BBC reporters in Russia.

Gas and Nord Stream 2

Andrew Marr began the conversation with Russian Ambassador to Russia by asking if Russia is using its gas supplies to Europe as a lever of political pressure – since the volume of Russian gas supplies has decreased by almost 20% compared to the level before the pandemic.

Kälin replied that Russia certainly does not hold back gas for political reasons, although he noted that gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, as soon as Germany finally approves it, will go faster and in larger volumes.

Marr decided to clarify – if gas supplies are not connected with politics, can it be argued that Russia will increase their volume in any case, regardless of Germany’s behavior?

“As much as possible,” the ambassador replied. “We have already increased supplies through Ukraine by 10%, but it will not work anymore, because the equipment on this pipeline has never been updated, so it is simply physically dangerous to increase supplies.”

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Terminal “Nord Stream-2” in Germany

Marr noted that his colleagues on the BBC were unable to find information on the 10%.

Andrei Kelin repeated that they really grew up, but that he, not being a specialist, cannot say what exactly is happening there. Gas, according to him, “does not move at the speed of light, it goes through the pipeline very slowly” (average natural gas velocity in pipelines is about 108 km / h), therefore, its number cannot sharply increase immediately after Vladimir Putin announced this.

In conclusion of this part of the conversation, Andrei Kelin emphasized that “it is quite obvious that the commissioning of Nord Stream 2 will make it easier to resolve this issue.”

Britain depends little on gas supplies from Russia; the total share of Russian gas in its market is about 3%. However, it directly depends on world gas prices, the growth of which, as it happened recently, negatively affects both business and each individual family.

Climate: there is a goal, but there is no need to rush

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Russia, like China, tops the list of countries responsible for the lion’s share of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere. And just like China, it is not yet going to rush to layoffs.

The second important issue raised in the conversation between Andrew Marr and Andrey Kelin was climate change.

“A big climate summit is due to take place in Glasgow in November. Chinese President Xi Jinping will most likely not attend. Should President Putin be expected to come?” – Marr asked the Russian ambassador.

Kelin responded evasively, saying that, as far as he knows, the decision on this visit has not yet been finally taken, but in any case, Russia will send a large and representative team of 200 people to this conference, including ministers and heads of large companies. and all those who are “interested and engaged in this issue.”

Russia, like China, is one of the world’s largest pollutants. According to data for 2020, China’s air emissions reached 14.4 billion metric tons, and Russia – 14.8 billion metric tons.

Andrei Kelin said that Russia is not going to make any sudden moves so far, despite the fact that “it takes this issue very seriously.” “We know we need to work towards the goal of improving the situation. You know that two days ago the President announced that we now have a new goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060, just like China. We are not in too much of a rush. .. We do not believe that setting artificial goals, that is, goals that are not too well calculated, can help in this situation. “

Foreign agents and unwanted persons

Photo caption, Sarah Rainsford had to leave Russia

Recently, two BBC journalists found themselves in a difficult situation in Russia. Andrew Marr asked the Russian ambassador if he could explain why the BBC Russian Service journalist Andrey Zakharov was declared a foreign agent.

To this Andrei Kelin replied that he did not know who he was talking about, adding that “a foreign agent” means only that “a person receives money from another country and is engaged in political activities.”

Then Andrew Marr asked why the BBC correspondent Sarah Rainsford was expelled from Russia, who was told that she posed a danger to Russia, without explaining to herself or the BBC what exactly was meant.

The Russian ambassador replied that this was not at all the case, and that this decision was explained to the British Foreign Office, “and to others.” This happened because, as Kelin said: “With our journalists here [в Великобритании] were very badly treated, in the sense that they were expelled from the country a year ago. Sarah was also told that as soon as the TASS correspondent received a British visa, she would also be able to return. “

Andrei Kelin did not talk about what is happening in Belarus, noting that as the ambassador of Russia, not Belarus, he does not consider it right to conduct these conversations.