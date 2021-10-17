Foreign agents, Nord Stream 2 and CO2 emissions. What did the Russian Ambassador to Great Britain and the BBC presenter talk about?

Andrey Kelin

Well-known British journalist, host of the Sunday morning BBC political program Andrew Marr interviewed Russian Ambassador to Great Britain Andrei Kelin.

Their conversation focused on Russian gas supplies to Europe, climate change and the treatment of BBC reporters in Russia.

Gas and Nord Stream 2

Andrew Marr began the conversation with Russian Ambassador to Russia by asking if Russia is using its gas supplies to Europe as a lever of political pressure – since the volume of Russian gas supplies has decreased by almost 20% compared to the level before the pandemic.

Kälin replied that Russia certainly does not hold back gas for political reasons, although he noted that gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, as soon as Germany finally approves it, will go faster and in larger volumes.

