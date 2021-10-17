French President first condemned the massacre of Algerians by police in Paris in 1961

2 hours ago

Photo author, AFP via Getty Images

Emmanuel Macron was the first French president to condemn the bloody crackdown on the Algerian demonstration in Paris in 1961, calling it a crime that cannot be forgiven.

On October 17, 1961, at the end of the Algerian War of Independence, the Parisian police brutally dispersed a demonstration of Parisian Algerians. Dozens of people were shot or drowned in the Seine, where the police threw the demonstrators.

The exact number of victims of this massacre is still not known. The French authorities at the very end of the last century, almost forty years after the tragedy, recognized the death of forty people, but according to some other estimates, there could be more than two hundred victims.

Although the French authorities acknowledged the massacre of demonstrators more than twenty years ago, French presidents before Macron did not speak on this topic.

Emmanuel Macron took part in the funeral ceremony at the bridge over the Seine, where the demonstration of many thousands of Parisian Algerians began sixty years ago. They protested against the imposition of a curfew for Algerians in the capital.

The Macron administration said in a statement that sixty years ago, police officers led by Parisian police chief Maurice Papon committed many crimes. According to the text of the statement, during the “cruel, bloody” dispersal of the demonstration, dozens of protesters were killed, many marchers were injured, and 12,000 people were arrested.

Photo author, AFP via Getty Images Photo caption, During the dispersal of the demonstration, dozens were killed, thousands were beaten and arrested.

Maurice Papon was imprisoned in 1999 for ten years, not for killing Algerians at a demonstration, but for the fact that he, as the chief of police in Bordeaux in Vichy France, participated in sending Jews to Nazi death camps.

At the same time, already in 2002, Papon was released for health reasons. He was then 92 years old.

And before the accusation of complicity in the Holocaust surfaced, Papon’s career was excellent. In the same year 1961, President Charles de Gaulle presented the prefect of the Parisian police with the highest award of the country, the Order of the Legion of Honor; in 1968, Papon became a member of parliament, then a minister under President Valerie Giscard d’Estaing.

Good but not enough

Some public figures were disappointed by Macron’s speech: they expected a clearer admission of the guilt and responsibility of the French authorities.

Macron did not apologize for the massacre on October 17, 1969, and did not make any speeches at all – the Elysee Palace only issued a written statement.

“This is progress, but the case is not completed. We expected more. It was not Papon alone who did it. In the center of Paris, people were tortured, killed, and up there, they knew about it very well,” Mimuna Ajam of the anti-racist organization Africa93 told AFP. … She would like the State to make the dispersal of the Algerian demonstration a crime.