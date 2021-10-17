French President first condemned the massacre of Algerians by police in Paris in 1961

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
124

French President Emmanuel Macron lays a wreath of flowers near the Pont de Bezons

Photo author, AFP via Getty Images

Emmanuel Macron was the first French president to condemn the bloody crackdown on the Algerian demonstration in Paris in 1961, calling it a crime that cannot be forgiven.

On October 17, 1961, at the end of the Algerian War of Independence, the Parisian police brutally dispersed a demonstration of Parisian Algerians. Dozens of people were shot or drowned in the Seine, where the police threw the demonstrators.

The exact number of victims of this massacre is still not known. The French authorities at the very end of the last century, almost forty years after the tragedy, recognized the death of forty people, but according to some other estimates, there could be more than two hundred victims.

Although the French authorities acknowledged the massacre of demonstrators more than twenty years ago, French presidents before Macron did not speak on this topic.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here