FT learned about the launch of a hypersonic missile in China “caught the United States by surprise” :: Politics :: RBK

With this launch, the PRC showed that it has advanced much further in the development of hypersonic weapons than the American military expected. In particular, a Chinese rocket could theoretically fly through the South Pole, writes FT

DF-100 hypersonic cruise missiles at a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of China’s founding in Beijing. October 1, 2019

(Photo: Thomas Peter / Reuters)



China has conducted new tests of a hypersonic aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

During the tests, the device flew through low-orbit space, but could not reach the intended target, having passed a few tens of kilometers from it.

At the same time, the tests took US intelligence “by surprise”, the newspaper writes. According to his interlocutors, the launch showed that China has made “amazing progress in the development of hypersonic weapons” and is much further advanced in this than the US authorities believed.

“We have no idea how they did it,” a source in the US intelligence community told the FT.