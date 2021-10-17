George Clooney and Julia Roberts will act together again, media writes

https://ria.ru/20210302/film-1599419887.html

MOSCOW, March 2 – RIA Novosti. The media learned that Hollywood actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts will star together again. It’s about the romantic comedy “Ticket to paradise”, which is being prepared by Ol Parker, reports Deadline. According to the publication, the director who shot the musical “Mamma Mia! 2” (2018) will create a tape for Universal Pictures and Working Title Films. The film is expected to be ready later this year in the rom-com, Clooney and Roberts will play the divorced couple. The heroes unite and go to the island of Bali to prevent their common daughter from making a fatal mistake, which, in their opinion, they made 25 years ago. The project will be produced by Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, who previously worked on films such as Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001), Stephen Hawking Universe (2014) and others, as well as Sarah Harvey and Deborah Balderstone. Julia Roberts and George Clooney starred together in Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean Friends trilogy, as well as in Jodie Foster’s crime thriller Financial Monster (2016).

