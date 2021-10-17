GISMETEO: Elon Musk invited to St. Petersburg for a conference – Science and space

The specialists of the Za Rulem publication spoke about the most reliable power units capable of driving more than half a million kilometers. It should be noted that such engines are used in budget cars.

The experts noted the unit as the first of its kind. K4M volume of 1.6 liters and power from 102 to 105 horsepower. These engines are installed on the model Renault Duster, Sandero or Logan, Nissan Almera, as well as for domestic cars LADA Largus. The engine block is made of cast iron, with timely maintenance, the engine can last a very long time.

The same resource and its “brother” – a 2.0-liter power unit F4R power from 135 to 143 liters. with. Such engines can be found under the hood of models Renault Kaptur and Duster, and Nissan Terranо.

However, 1.6-liter engines are considered more demanding engines. G4FC with a capacity of 123 liters. with. and 1.4-liter G4FA for 107 “horses”. These units are installed in cars Kia and Hyundai… The motors can travel more than half a million kilometers if they are not overloaded.

The third line of the rating is occupied by the motor BSE 1.6 MPI 102 liters. with., installed in models such as Skoda Octavia A5, VW Passat B6, Golf and Jetta MK 5, and Golf MK 6… Auto experts call this power unit the last millionaire of the concern. The engine block is made of aluminum. The motor is very easy to maintain, which makes it almost perfect.