Glavred Republic * reacted to the publication of the publication in the register of media-foreign agents

The publication Republic * does not receive foreign funding and exists only on the money of subscribers, said the editor-in-chief of the Republic * Dmitry Kolezev. RIA Novosti, 15.10.2021
society
Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Justice of Russia)
Russia
EKATERINBURG, October 15 – RIA Novosti. The publication Republic * does not receive foreign funding and exists only on the money of subscribers, said the editor-in-chief of the Republic * Dmitry Kolezev. Earlier, the Ministry of Justice of Russia included Moscow Digital Media LLC and the RS-Balt joint-stock company in the register of media performing the functions of a foreign agent * responsible for the work of the Republic * publication and the Rosbalt news agency *. "Of course, Republic * does not have foreign funding, it exists exclusively at the expense of subscribers' money. We consider this decision both unfair and illegal … We do not have foreign sponsors, we We do not receive grants. We do not even have advertising. Only a subscription, "Kolezev wrote in his Telegram channel. He added that, having consulted with lawyers, the publication's management is likely to appeal the decision in court. According to data from the websites of the publications, JSC" RS-Balt "* is a legal entity of the information agency" Rosbalt "*, and Moscow Digital Media LLC * is a publication of the Republic * (previously it was called Slon).
Russia
He added that, having consulted with lawyers, the management of the publication is likely to appeal the decision in court.
According to data from the websites of editions, JSC RS-Balt * is a legal entity of the information agency Rosbalt *, and LLC Moscow Digital Media * is a publication of the Republic * (earlier it was called Slon).
* Mass media performing the functions of a foreign agent.