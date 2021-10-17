Golikova announced the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination counter | News | News

The stopkoronavirus.ru portal launched a COVID-19 vaccination counter and a heat map on the epidemiological situation in Russia. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced this on Saturday, October 16.

“Starting today, two data blocks will be published on the information resource stopkoronavirus.rf. These are data on the vaccination of the population and the achievement of herd immunity, as well as a heat map on the epidemiological situation both in the Russian Federation as a whole and in the regions, ”the website of the Russian government quoted Golikova as saying.

According to her, the information on the site will be updated weekly based on information on the incidence in the subjects and the accumulated weekly data on vaccinations.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that the counter will include two columns – vaccinations with the first component and fully completed vaccinations. The herd immunity indicator is reflected both for the entire Russian Federation and for each individual region.

Golikova noted that with the new heat map it will be possible to assess how tense the epidemiological situation in the region with regard to coronavirus is, Gazeta.ru writes.

As reported earlier this day by the headquarters for combating coronavirus infection, the level of collective immunity to COVID-19 in Russia is estimated at 45%. Vaccination with the first component was carried out 51 million times, full-cycle vaccination – 47.5 million times.

Earlier, on October 14, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov called the reluctance of some citizens to be vaccinated against coronavirus irresponsible. He urged to continue to explain to people that it is necessary to be vaccinated, to continue to explain, without hiding the most tragic facts, such as an increase in mortality, an increase in morbidity.

On October 13, Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said that the health care system in the country is under heavy strain due to the pandemic. He explained that it is possible to reduce the burden if the population is more actively vaccinated.

A large-scale vaccination has been taking place in Russia since January. Citizens are vaccinated free of charge and voluntarily. Five vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, which became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world, as well as Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVak.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites of stopcoronavirus.rf and access vsem.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVotte. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.