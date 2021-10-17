How South Asian massage can improve your child’s health and even save his life

  • Kamala Thyagarajan
  • Bbc future

Baby massage

Massage for young children in South Asia has been done for centuries. Now scientists have found that sometimes he is able to keep a child alive.

It was in the city of Bangalore in the south of India. On a cool October evening, Renu Saxena brought her newborn daughter home from the hospital and wondered how fragile she was.

The girl was born before term, after 36 weeks of pregnancy, and weighed only 2.4 kilograms. Thin strings of veins showed through the transparent skin.

The family advised Saxena to immediately start using the old Indian method – daily firming massage. At the same time, doctors cautiously recommended waiting until the baby gains weight.

