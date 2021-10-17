How South Asian massage can improve your child’s health and even save his life

Kamala Thyagarajan

Bbc future

4 hours ago

Photo author, Getty Images

Massage for young children in South Asia has been done for centuries. Now scientists have found that sometimes he is able to keep a child alive.

It was in the city of Bangalore in the south of India. On a cool October evening, Renu Saxena brought her newborn daughter home from the hospital and wondered how fragile she was.

The girl was born before term, after 36 weeks of pregnancy, and weighed only 2.4 kilograms. Thin strings of veins showed through the transparent skin.

The family advised Saxena to immediately start using the old Indian method – daily firming massage. At the same time, doctors cautiously recommended waiting until the baby gains weight.

Saxena made a compromise and postponed the start of the procedure for two weeks. During this time, the baby gained less than 200 grams and slept badly.

Only after Saxena turned to an experienced health visitor to teach her traditional baby massage did things start to go well. My daughter began to sleep well and gained weight.

And this is not an isolated case. Saxena’s experience is supported by growing evidence of the benefits of South Asian infant massage, including for premature babies.

Parents who are interested in this should, of course, consult a doctor to see if the method is right for their child.

For families who cherish the practices of their ancestors, this is nothing new, the data of scientists only confirms their experience.

Saxena, a retired advertising specialist from the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, is known for the practice of giving both baby and mother a massage right after birth. Her great relatives have done this from generation to generation.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Massage, when done correctly, can help babies gain weight, protect against infections, and generally reduce infant mortality

“When we were growing up, my mother constantly told me how, thanks to the massage, she quickly recovered after giving birth to me, her third child, and how I grew remarkably, because they began to massage me on the very first day after we returned from the hospital,” says Saxena.

The visiting nurse showed her how to heat oil, alternately peeled coconut and almond oil, and how to safely apply it to her daughter’s skin for a half-hour massage, followed by a warm bath.

“We started by gently stroking the tummy, as if drawing hearts on it, then moved on to other parts of the body,” Saxena says.

The benefits gained from massage in early childhood persist into adulthood, scientists say.

“Skin is the largest organ in the human body, but we often underestimate the importance of caring for it for overall health,” says Gary Darmstadt, professor of neonatal and developmental medicine at Stanford University.

On his travels to Bangladesh and India, he saw mothers and grandmothers spend a lot of time massaging newborns. “When I found out that it had been done there for centuries, I became interested and began to study the topic,” says the professor.

In a 2008 study of 497 preterm babies who were massaged daily at a clinic in Bangladesh, Darmstadt and colleagues show that the technique can sometimes save lives.

“The risk of contracting an infection for them was reduced by 40%, and the probability of death by 25-50%, which is a lot,” he says.

Through various tests, a team of scientists has established that regular massage promotes the formation of a microbiome in a child’s body – the totality of all microorganisms that inhabit humans. The microbiome plays a key role in strengthening the immune system, being an effective defense against infections.

“Underweight babies who received oil massage developed a much more diverse microbiome. The oils increased the skin’s protective function, making it difficult for life-threatening bacteria to enter the bloodstream,” says Professor Darmstadt.

These results are especially important for the care of premature babies. “Their skin does not function as it should. Through it there is a loss of moisture. Water quickly leaves the body, and with it heat. Such babies are susceptible to hypothermia, and when the body temperature drops below a certain level, this can lead to death. “, – explains the scientist.

“A child spends a lot of energy on the fight against hypothermia, which otherwise would have gone to his growth and other functions of the body,” the professor emphasizes.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Massage oil promotes microbiome formation in children

The new work, which is being prepared for publication by Gary Darmstadt and his colleagues, summarizes the observations of 26,000 babies, both preterm and developing normally, made in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Half of them received massage with sunflower oil and the other with mustard oil. Both showed an improvement in development.

“In normal-weight babies, the effect of massage on mortality is negligible, but in babies weighing up to 1.5 kilograms, it is reduced by 52%,” says Professor Darmstadt.

Other researchers came to the same conclusions. One of the works notes that massage stimulates the vagus – the parasympathetic (vagus) nerve that runs from the brain to the abdominal cavity. Vagus improves digestion and assimilation of food and helps the child gain weight faster, promotes better rest of the body, and ensures the smooth functioning of the heart.

“We believe that parents should start massaging their babies as soon as they are born,” says Tiffany Field, a professor of pediatrics, psychology and psychiatry at the University of Miami who specializes in the topic.

Having studied the data on massaging premature babies, obtained in a number of countries, she now promotes this practice, although she always reminds of the fundamental importance of the correct massage technique.

“You have to move the skin, pressing on it with moderate force. Too gentle strokes cause a tickling sensation that children do not like and do not have a therapeutic effect,” says Tiffany Field.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Baby massage is gaining popularity in many countries, where special courses for parents are opening

Darmstadt recommends not to go too far. “What you should not do, especially with premature babies, is rubbing them too hard. This can damage the skin barrier and cause harm,” he says.

Oil must also be carefully selected and used, and tradition here is not always the best teacher. A 2013 study of 194 children in South India, almost all of whom were massaged by their mothers, found women oiled babies’ eyes and ears. Scientists warn that this can lead to infection.

“We need an awareness campaign to avoid this and implement the right techniques,” says lead co-author Nitin Joseph, professor at the Kasturba Gandhi (wife of Mahatma Gandhi) Medical College in Mangalore.

According to data obtained by Gary Darmstadt and his colleague, University of California dermatology professor Peter Elias, sunflower, coconut and sesame oils are the most beneficial.

“These oils have a high content of linoleic acid – a useful substance that the human body does not produce, but receives from the outside,” explains Darmstadt. “The skin has receptors that absorb fatty acids, which are absorbed by the body and strengthen the immune system.”

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, The art of massage is passed down from mother to daughter in India

Meanwhile, he said mustard oil is widely used in Uttar Pradesh, which can cause inflammation and damage the skin.

In large Indian families, baby massage is also a link between generations.

Writer Pranjadi Bhonde of Pune, western India, massages her 14-month-old son, Samara, twice a day. The first four months she was helped by her mother, and both enjoyed the class.

Now that the son has grown up, the young mother likes to catch his eye during the massage, she sings songs to him and recites poetry. “Regular massage improves his sleep and strengthens his skin, but for us it is also an additional spiritual connection,” she says.

Oil massage is also useful for the elderly, because with age, the skin becomes fragile and vulnerable, cracks and lets germs in, and the oil rejuvenates it, says Gary Darmstadt.

Following the family tradition helped not only Ren Saxena’s daughter, but also herself. After giving birth to her first baby at age 40, she developed diabetes and her third baby was delivered through a scheduled cesarean section.

“After the massage, my daughter slept without waking up for four hours (which had never happened before), giving me some rest,” she says, recalling how the girl liked the first session. “It’s amazing how regular massage makes childhood happy and healthy!” …

The content of this article is for general information purposes only and should not be used as a substitute for professional medical advice and assistance. The BBC recommends that everyone who is interested in baby massage should first consult with a specialist in order to avoid possible undesirable effects.