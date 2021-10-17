In Crimea, the coast of the gulf was strewn with dead ducks – Rambler / news

Residents of Crimea reported that the entire coast of the Sivash Bay is strewn with dead ducks. Local resident Nikolai said that in 35 years he had never seen anything like it in the area. Writes about this Mash.

The man explained that they often swim in the bay, but there were no such incidents. It is believed that water pollution could have killed the birds. The possibility of infection of birds with bird flu is not excluded. Currently, none of the reasons for the incident has not been officially confirmed.

Professor of the Department of Ecology and Zoology of the Academy of the Crimean University believes that bird flu is to blame. But he also does not exclude the possibility of poisoning with chemicals. According to him, it is possible that the matter is in the fertilizers that the wind carries away from the fields. As a result, the birds are poisoned, lose orientation in space and move strangely.

Experts have already taken water and air samples. Samples will check and establish exactly what happened to the ducks.