Ukraine has come up with a cunning plan of how to escape at the expense of "Gazprom's dream"
MOSCOW, October 17 – RIA Novosti. Former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Yevgeny Muraev said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel that decarbonization of Europe would be beneficial for both Russian Gazprom and Ukraine. According to him, the capacity of the Ukrainian GTS is 145 billion cubic meters per year, while the total capacity of the gas pipelines bypassing the country built over the past 20 years – 180 billion cubic meters. He noted that for the current heating season Ukraine lacks 4 billion cubic meters of gas, but there is no money for them in the budget. Muraev called the situation with energy resources catastrophic and stressed that there could be no alternative to Russian gas for Ukraine.
