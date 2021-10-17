In Moscow, the former deputy head of a department of the Ministry of Defense was sentenced to five years for a bribe :: Politics :: RBC

Photo: Alexander Shcherbak / TASS



The Basmanny Court of Moscow sentenced the former deputy head of a department in one of the departments of the Ministry of Defense Fyodor Dyulger to five years in a strict regime colony for a bribe on an especially large scale. TASS reports.

Previously, Dyulger was the deputy head of the furniture and inventory supply department in the department of operational maintenance and provision of communal services to military units and organizations. Now he is retired.

“By the verdict of the Basmanny District Court, Dyulger Fyodor Ivanovich was found guilty of committing a crime under Part 6 of Art. 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (taking bribes on an especially large scale). He was sentenced to five years of imprisonment in a strict regime colony, ”the court said in a statement.

The convict pleaded guilty, but asked to qualify his actions not as a bribe, but as a large-scale fraud (Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). During the debate of the parties, the state prosecution requested nine years in a maximum security penal colony, but the court sentenced him to a sentence below the minimum limit on the charge brought against him. The punishment under this article is imprisonment from seven to 12 years.