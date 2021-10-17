In Oryol, an angry bear attacked a pregnant trainer

An angry bear attacked the pregnant trainer. Video

In Oryol, an angry bear attacked a pregnant trainer – Russia news today

An angry bear attacked the pregnant trainer. Video

In a circus in Oryol, a bear attacked a trainer’s assistant. The video of the incident was published by RT. RIA Novosti, 17.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 17 – RIA Novosti. In a circus in Oryol, a bear attacked a trainer’s assistant. The video of the incident was published by RT. The footage shows how the assistant approaches the bear, which at first behaves calmly, but then suddenly attacks her and knocks her to the ground. Two men are struggling to drag the beast away from the woman. According to local media, the incident occurred the day before during an evening show. The trainer, who is believed to be pregnant, was hospitalized. The regional head of the Investigative Committee was told that everything was fine with the woman herself, but the man who helped her was seriously injured. The department is conducting an inspection, and the prosecutor’s office has also joined the case.

12:55 10/17/2021 (updated: 14:04 10/17/2021)

In Oryol, an angry bear attacked a pregnant trainer

MOSCOW, October 17 – RIA Novosti. In a circus in Oryol, a bear attacked a trainer’s assistant. The video of the incident was published by RT.

The footage shows how the assistant approaches the bear, which at first behaves calmly, but then suddenly attacks her and knocks to the ground. Two men are struggling to drag the beast away from the woman.

According to local media outlets, the incident occurred the day before during the evening show. The trainer, who is believed to be pregnant, was hospitalized.

The regional headquarters of the Investigative Committee reported that everything is in order with the woman herself, but the man who helped her was seriously injured. The department is conducting an inspection, and the prosecutor’s office has also joined the case.

