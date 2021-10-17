In the Moscow metro, three men staged a conflict with the girl who stood up for the girl. They opened a case of hooliganism

The Moscow Office of the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case of hooliganism (part 2 of Article 213 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) against three men who staged a conflict with metro passengers who stood up for the girl. This was reported on the website of the department.

Three men born in 1985, 1991 and 1993 were detained in the case. They face up to seven years in prison. In the near future they will choose a preventive measure.

Earlier, administrative protocols were drawn up against the detainees under Part 1 of Article 20.1 of the Administrative Code (petty hooliganism). The punishment under this article provides for up to 15 days of arrest.

According to the investigation, on the evening of October 12, three defendants “showed aggression” against a woman in a metro carriage, which followed from the station “Volgogradskiy Prospekt” to the station “Tekstilshchiki”. Other passengers stood up for the passenger, after which the accused entered into conflict with the rest of the people in the car. As noted by the UK, the men expressed “clear disrespect for society”, swore, used violence and threatened passengers.

In the video footage of eyewitnesses, published on the Internet, men of Caucasian appearance are seen conflicting with the passengers of the carriage. One of the passengers says: “You ran into a girl.” Then one of the provocateurs of the conflict pushes the man, who also interceded for the girl, and asks him to leave the car with them. After that, the passengers ask the man to stay in the carriage. In the next video, it is noticeable that the men who provoked the conflict are standing on the platform, and police officers are next to them.

Eyewitnesses told Komsomolskaya Pravda that men of Caucasian appearance molested a woman in the subway. In response, she asked them to behave culturally, after which they began to insult her.

On October 4, in a Moscow metro carriage, three young men beat 25-year-old Roman Kovalev. The man was hospitalized. The attackers were detained and arrested on charges of hooliganism. Later, the case was reclassified as an article on attempted murder.

The head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed to award Kovalev the medal “Valor and Courage”. In addition, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin ordered to pay Kovalev two million rubles.