In the Russian Federation, more than a thousand people died from coronavirus for the first time in a day

Over the past day in Russia, 33 208 people fell ill with COVID-19

Photo: Alexey_Gaynov © URA.RU

A new record for mortality from COVID-19 has been set in Russia. Over the past day, 1002 people have died from the infection.

“In Russia, new highs in the number of infections and deaths from COVID-19. 33,208 cases, 1,002 died, “- said the federal headquarters for the fight against coronavirus.

In total, to date, 7,958,384 cases of coronavirus have been detected in Russia in 85 regions. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 222 315 Russians have died from the coronavirus, 6 981 907 people have recovered.

Earlier, the head physician of the hospital in Kommunarka Denis Protsenko said that the situation with the spread of coronavirus in Russia is close to critical. He explained this by the fact that the rate of vaccination in the Russian Federation is extremely low, and the strain of the delta coronavirus widespread in the country is distinguished by a high rate of spread and infectiousness, writes Ridus.