In the Russian Federation, over 34 thousand people were first infected with coronavirus

The number of COVID infections has broken the record for the entire period of the pandemic

Photo: Vadim Akhmetov © URA.RU

In Russia, a record 34,303 new cases of coronavirus were detected per day. This is reported by the federal headquarters for combating COVID-19.

“Over the past 24 hours, 34,303 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Russia in 85 regions. Of these, 8.5% had no clinical manifestations of the disease, ”the headquarters said in a statement. Over the past day, 997 deaths from coronavirus were also recorded.

In the first place in terms of the incidence of COVID in Russia is Moscow – 6740 cases of COVID. In second place in terms of the number of infections is St. Petersburg (3323 cases of coronavirus). The Moscow region remains in third place. There, a coronavirus was detected in 2,759 people over the past day.

In the regions of the Ural Federal District, the Perm Territory is the leader in the number of infected for the first time – 594 people. In second place is the Sverdlovsk region, where COVID was detected in 590 patients. In the Chelyabinsk region, 415 infected with COVID-19 were identified. In the Tyumen region, 295 new cases were recorded, in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug – 232. In the Kurgan region, 177 people fell ill, in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug – 122.