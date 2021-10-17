https://ria.ru/20211017/diplomat-1754931558.html

In Ukraine, the diplomat was found dead at his own dacha

KIEV, October 17 – RIA Novosti. The body of a 60-year-old Ukrainian diplomat was found at his dacha in Kiev, TSN reported. The body of the owner of the house was found by a housekeeper who came to clean. “The Foreign Ministry does not speak about who exactly they are talking about. The police also avoid answering this question. Rumors from the network about the signs of the violent death of the diplomat do not want to comment on the law enforcement officers,” the report says. The police believe that the man could have fallen from the stairs. “We previously found out that the man fell down the stairs in his own house, where he lived alone. Then he got up and went to the room on the second floor, where the housekeeper found him without any signs of life,” the newspaper quotes the press officer of the Moscow police Anna Zubareva .The conclusion of the forensic expert notes that the cause of death was a closed craniocerebral trauma. A criminal case was initiated under the article “premeditated murder” marked “accident”. The pre-trial investigation continues.

