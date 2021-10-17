In Yekaterinburg, 18 people died from methyl alcohol poisoning

In Yekaterinburg, as a result of poisoning with alcohol containing methanol, 16 people died. This is reported by TASS with reference to the coordinator of the project “People’s Control” in the Sverdlovsk region Dmitry Chukreev.

Update. The Investigative Committee for the Sverdlovsk Region later reported that in the period from 7 to 14 October, in the Chkalovsky district of Yekaterinburg, “several persons” sold “alcohol-containing liquid (methyl alcohol)” to citizens. As a result, 18 people died. A criminal case was initiated on the sale of goods that do not meet safety requirements (part 3 of article 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). In addition, the UK announced the arrest of two suspects. Their names are not disclosed.

According to him, at the Botanical Market, the entrepreneur “sold alcohol for bottling.” Chukreev claims that he has already been detained.

As Chukreev explained to the local edition of E1.ru, at least 15 people have died in the past few days.

“After a sharp increase in fatal poisoning in the market, a large-scale operation of the security forces took place, the traders were detained. It remains to establish the supply channel and how many more people bought this muck, ”he added.

The press service of the prosecutor’s office of the Sverdlovsk region told TASS that they would comment on the situation later. The regional Ministry of Health said that they had not received information about the incident.

In early October, in the Orenburg region, dozens of people were poisoned by alcohol containing methanol. According to the latest data, 35 people were killed. The Investigative Committee reported that 14 criminal cases had been initiated, 15 people were detained, eight of them were arrested.