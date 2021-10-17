J. Lo topped the rating of the most beautiful stars

Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian are among the top three most beautiful celebrities according to the Daily Mail.

Popular American actress and singer Jennifer Lopez has become the leader in the ranking of the most beautiful stars after 40 years. The results of the poll, which was conducted among residents of the UK, were published on Friday, March 26, the Daily Mail.

J. Lo is impressed by 38% of women. Respondents noted that they would like to have the same slender shape after 50 years as 52-year-old Lopez.

In second place in the rating was the American film actress Jennifer Aniston. The fit figure of the 52-year-old star is liked by 34% of the survey participants.

Bronze in the list of the most beautiful stars was received by the American model Kim Kardashian. The body of a 40-year-old celebrity was liked by 31% of those surveyed.

In the fourth place in the ranking was a man. Hollywood actor Will Smith is admired by 30% of respondents.

British designer Victoria Beckham was also included in the top five. She stunned 28% of Britons with her looks.

The top ten most beautiful stars included Victoria Beckham’s husband – ex-football player David Beckham, 57-year-old handsome movie Brad Pitt, supermodel Naomi Campbell, actor Tom Cruise and TV star Tess Daley.

Earlier, Forbes magazine named the list of the highest paid celebrities from around the world. The rating was topped by supermodel Kylie Jenner.

Jennifer Lopez became a folk icon

News from Correspondent.net in Telegram. Subscribe to our channel https://t.me/korrespondentnet