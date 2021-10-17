Jennifer Aniston delights fans on Courtney Cox’s birthday

The actress touchingly congratulated her best friend on her 57th birthday.

The actress Courtney Cox, who played Monica Geller in the comedy series Friends, turned 57 on June 15. Jennifer Aniston decided to present a sweet gift to her friend, as reported on Instagram. In Stories, the actress posted a cute video in which two old friends are holding hands.

“Happy birthday to this ridiculously special person. When you’re having fun, time flies by, ”Aniston signed the video.

Jennifer also posted a photo with Cox and said that she loved her. Courtney’s birthday is celebrated two days after her daughter from ex-husband David Arquette. Coco is 17 years old.

More than 15 years have passed since the show aired the last episode of season 10. The sitcom actors claim that they have completely rethought their roles.

On May 27, Friends fans were thrilled to reunite with their favorite characters. On-screen Rachel, Ross, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler and Joey met on the set of the sitcom, where they reminisced about the happiest times of their lives, and also shared interesting filming details.

Author: Maria Kareva