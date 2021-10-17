Jennifer Aniston remembered about Brad Pitt (video)

The actress still speaks warmly about her ex-wife, who left her in 2005 for Angelina Jolie.

Already on May 27, the long-awaited special issue of the series Friends: Reunion will be released on the HBO Max platform, and on this occasion the actors who star in it are giving interviews left and right, revealing more and more interesting details concerning not only filming, but also their personal life , writes US Weekly.

So, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow gave interviews for Access Hollywood on the eve. When asked who became their favorite guest stars in the history of Sitcom, the actresses named Ben Stiller, Reese Witherspoon, Charlie Sheen. At some point, Aniston said:

“Mr. Pitt was great!”

Jennifer’s ex-husband appeared in the 2001 sitcom, playing a school friend Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), who harbored a long-standing grudge against Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston). The actor had to portray dislike for the girl, who in real life at that time was his wife.

Despite a cameo appearance, Pitt received an Emmy nomination for her.

Years after filming, the couple, considered one of the most beautiful and strongest in Hollywood, broke up. Pitt left his wife for an affair with Angelina Jolie, with whom he had an affair while they were working in the film “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”. Aniston went through a very difficult divorce, but over the years she managed to forgive Pitt, and now they have a very warm relationship.

At one time, rumors appeared in the media that the ex-spouses began to communicate closely and, perhaps, would try to start all over again. However, later the fans were disappointed as no reunion took place.

However, last May, Aniston appeared in public wearing an engagement ring given to her many years ago by Brad. In addition, they still use the same stylists.