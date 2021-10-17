https://ria.ru/20210105/lopes-1592029384.html
Jennifer Lopez posed in a bikini on the beach in Miami
Jennifer Lopez posted a video on Instagram in which she poses in a red swimsuit on the beach in Miami, according to the Daily Mail. RIA Novosti, 05.01.2021
MOSCOW, January 5 – RIA Novosti. Jennifer Lopez posted a video on Instagram of her posing in a red swimsuit on a beach in Miami, according to the Daily Mail. The 51-year-old dancer, actress and singer, who has 137 million followers on the social network, was photographed in a bright red bikini on a Florida beach. showing a toned belly and slender legs, the newspaper writes. In other pictures, Jennifer’s silk robe with the initials JLO on the back. She was also wearing large hoop earrings. On the beach, Lopez was relaxing alone. Her fiancé Alex Rodriguez and 12-year-old twins Max and Emma were not there at the time. On social media, she said that she not only posed by the water, but also practiced meditation.
