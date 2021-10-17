Jessica Alba was published for the first time in a long time with her husband and children

Cash Warren and Jessica Alba with their son Hayes

An important event happened yesterday in the life of 40-year-old Jessica Alba – the shares of Honest Company Inc. (she is engaged in the production of environmentally friendly cosmetics and household chemicals), the founder of which the actress is, began to trade on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

Following tradition, Jessica traveled to Times Square in New York to ring the bell and signal the company’s shares to go to market.



Jessica Alba and Cash Warren with their son Hayes

Her entire family came to support the Hollywood star and businesswoman: 42-year-old husband Cash Warren, daughter of the couple, 12-year-old Honor and nine-year-old Haven, three-year-old son of Hayes and parents of Jessica Mark and Katie Alba.

Jessica came out in an emerald suit from Narciso Rodriguez, which she complemented with a white blouse, a bag in color, black shoes and jewelry from the Ana Khouri brand.

Alba founded her company 10 years ago. Pushing her acting career into the background, she went into business and succeeded in it.

I have three children, and Honest, you can say, is my fourth child,

– she said in an interview.



Jessica Alba with her son Hayes

Jessica Alba with her parents, husband Cash Warren, daughter Haven and son Hayes

Jessica Alba with daughters Haven, Honor and son Hayes

Yesterday Jessica was just beaming with happiness. Her loved ones were also happy for her. Despite her great success at work, Alba tries to spend as much time as possible with her family and relatives and never prioritizes work.

I find joy in the family

She said.