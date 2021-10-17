Jessica Simpson remembered bullying in the press

A reissue of Jessica Simpson’s autobiography has recently been released, supplemented by her diary entries. In one of the recordings, dated 2009, the singer notes: “Today I was wounded in the heart: people say that I am fat. Why does the cruelty of this world affect me? “

This was the period when Jessica had already broken up with Nick Lasche. In 2010, she struck up an affair with former NFL player Eric Johnson and married him in 2014. In this relationship, Simpson gave birth to three children: Ace’s son Knut and daughters Maxwell and Birdie. After giving birth, the singer recovered greatly and again became the heroine of unpleasant headlines. However, over the past few years, Jessica got rid of 45 extra pounds and returned to great shape, which caused the admiration of her audience.

In a recent conversation with People, Simpson said, “I think people [осуждавшие внешний вид Джесс] did not realize that they were talking about a living person who has eyes and a heart, who has feelings and who these headlines can hurt and leave a scar forever. Fortunately, now there is this wonderful movement for body positivity, and people are responding to my story and expressing tremendous support. “

Returning to her athletic form, Jessica began to call for an active lifestyle and her fans. She notes that this not only makes the figure beautiful, but also helps to maintain mental health.

