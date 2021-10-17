Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Kaia Gerber, Lady Gaga, Sophia Loren and others at the gala in Los Angeles

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

The Academy Museum inaugurated in Los Angeles last night. The gala for the occasion brought together many A-list stars who did not miss the opportunity to walk their luxurious outfits on the red carpet.

Among the guests of the evening were young parents Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Leaving baby Daisy in the care of nannies, the star couple went to the event: the lovers happily posed for photographers and did not hide their tender feelings for each other.

Other celebrity couples were released that evening: among them were the model Kaia Gerber with her boyfriend Jacob Elordi, Benedict Cumberbatch with his wife Sophie Hunter, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Adriana Lima with her lover Andre L III, Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor and many others.

Halle Berry, Nicole Kidman, Meg Ryan, Kate Hudson, Leonardo DiCaprio’s beloved Camila Morrone, Lady Gaga, Selma Blair, Sophia Loren, Cher, Jenna Dewenne, Eva Longoria and many other celebrities also appeared at the gala evening.

There were some surprises on the red carpet. American Horror Story star Lily Rabe announced her pregnancy at an event. The actress came out in a dress with black polka dots, which emphasized her rounded belly. For Lily and her beloved Hamish Linklater, this baby will be the third.

Lily Rabe