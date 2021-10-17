Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Kaia Gerber, Lady Gaga, Sophia Loren and others at the gala in Los Angeles

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
The Academy Museum inaugurated in Los Angeles last night. The gala for the occasion brought together many A-list stars who did not miss the opportunity to walk their luxurious outfits on the red carpet.
Among the guests of the evening were young parents Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Leaving baby Daisy in the care of nannies, the star couple went to the event: the lovers happily posed for photographers and did not hide their tender feelings for each other.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Other celebrity couples were released that evening: among them were the model Kaia Gerber with her boyfriend Jacob Elordi, Benedict Cumberbatch with his wife Sophie Hunter, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Adriana Lima with her lover Andre L III, Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor and many others.
Kaia Gerber
Jacob Elordi
Sophie Hunter and Benedict Cumberbatch
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor
Andre L III and Adriana Lima
Halle Berry, Nicole Kidman, Meg Ryan, Kate Hudson, Leonardo DiCaprio’s beloved Camila Morrone, Lady Gaga, Selma Blair, Sophia Loren, Cher, Jenna Dewenne, Eva Longoria and many other celebrities also appeared at the gala evening.
Halle Berry
Nicole Kidman
Lady Gaga
Kate Hudson
Meg Ryan
Selma Blair
Jenna Dewenne
Cher
Sophia Loren
Anna Kendrick
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Olivia Rodrigo
Angela Bassett
Eva Longoria
Camila Morrone
Katy Perry
Laura Dern
Rebecca Hall
Jamie Lee Curtis
There were some surprises on the red carpet. American Horror Story star Lily Rabe announced her pregnancy at an event. The actress came out in a dress with black polka dots, which emphasized her rounded belly. For Lily and her beloved Hamish Linklater, this baby will be the third.
Lily Rabe