Katy Perry for West Ham! In 2009, the singer appeared at the MTV ceremony in a revealing outfit with the symbols of the “hammermen” – Sofa Aesthetes – Blogs

Katherine Elizabeth Hudson, much better known as Katy Perry, is an American singer who performs mostly songs of her own composition.

The hit I Kissed a Girl made her world famous, and subsequently the artist was repeatedly nominated for a Grammy Award.

The singer is at the peak of her popularity and ranks among the most successful musicians from a financial point of view.

Katie shocked the whole world when she appeared in a revealing West Ham outfit at the 2009 MTV Awards ceremony.

It is worth noting that Perry helped the club earn a lot of money. The Londoners’ marketers were not at a loss and decided to release a limited edition of the lingerie – an exact copy of the singer’s outfit, with a price tag of £ 300 per set.

Perry began to support the “hammermen” thanks to her ex-spouse. Between 2009 and 2011, Katie was married to an ardent West Ham fan, Russell Brand. A couple were seen several times at the team’s matches.

On August 30, 2019, Katie released a video for the song Small Talk, in which her dog named Nugget took part.

Katie and Nagett!

