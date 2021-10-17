Kim Kardashian in balaclava and Kanye West reunited at the presentation of the album

Kim Kardashian goes on to prove that she and her ex-husband Kanye West always put family first.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Photo: legion-media.ru)

The reality TV star with kids attended the second presentation of Donda’s upcoming album at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta – just weeks after being seen at Kanye’s first event.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with children. Photo: @kimkardashian

Once again, the family – all in Baleciaga total black – expressed their support for West. Last time, Kardashian also dressed up under the costume of the artist – Kim and Kanye were wearing red overalls. Then the star was accompanied by her friend Jonathan Cheban and sister Khloe Kardashian. This time, Kim took her brand’s marketing director, Tracy Romulus, with her.

However, the rapper never released an album named after his late mother on Friday morning. At the same time, Kanye sang about how hard it is for him to survive the divorce.

Recall, according to TMZ, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce on February 19. The reason for the separation, she called “irreconcilable differences.” She advocated joint legal custody of the children, but the couple also have common property and a marriage contract, according to which, in the event of a divorce, Kim will receive monetary compensation. The stars have yet to settle financial issues. Kanye issued a response in mid-April.

Insiders have voiced a number of reasons why the couple decided to break up: from Kanye’s scandalous statements about his intimate life with Kim and the failed presidential campaign to the rapper’s irritation from the presence of Kris Jenner in their relationship.