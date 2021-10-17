Kim Kardashian publicly supported Britney Spears

Instadiva spoke about her complexes.





Britney Spears and Kim Kardashian











40-year-old Kim Kardashian watched a documentary about Britney Spears, which premiered just over a month ago. Instadiva was so impressed that she published several stories in defense of the singer, who was in a vulnerable position due to media attacks.

“After watching the movie, I sympathize with Britney. The press played such a big role in her life that it traumatized her. It can really break even the strongest person. No matter how public someone’s life may seem, no one deserves to be treated with such cruelty or condemnation for the sake of entertainment, ”said Kim.

She noted that she was under the same great pressure from the media when she was in position. Kardashian scored a lot, and because of this, journalists began to joke evilly about her appearance. “I felt the same way when North was pregnant. I suffered from preeclampsia (high blood pressure – ed.), Due to which I was very swollen. I put on 30 kilograms and gave birth six weeks earlier than I should have. Every day I suffered because of what was happening to my body. And in the media I was constantly compared to a fat killer whale, ”said the TV personality.

Kim admitted: the more publications she looked about herself on the Internet, the more she was afraid that her body would never return to normal. Kardashian made herself believe that she looked abnormal, so for six months after giving birth, Kim did not go out. However, she was able to direct her energy in the right direction and brought herself into shape.

“I am writing all this just to calm down the journalists. You can not put someone to shame and mock him. It can break a person. Show understanding and compassion. You never know what a person is really going through. I realized from my own experience that you always need to sow good, ”summed up Kardashian.