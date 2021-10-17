Kim Kardashian showed off a fur accessory

The reality star and influencer showed off the look with stylish glasses.

Kim Kardashian loves to experiment with her looks. So this time, the reality star decided to pleasantly surprise the followers with an interesting bow.

In the pictures on Instagram, Kim appeared in all black. She was wearing an outfit from Balenciaga, which consisted of a top, high gloves and stiletto heels.

Kim Kardashian / Instagram Kim Kardashian

In her hand she held a bag made of faux fur. But the main emphasis in her outfit was fur glasses, which looked unusual but stylish. Kardashian has set a new trend for the accessory.

Kim Kardashian / Instagram Kim Kardashian

She let her long hair down, decorated her ears with luxurious earrings with stones, and painted her lips with nude lipstick.

Kim Kardashian / Instagram Kim Kardashian

By the way, in a similar image of total black, Kim got into the lenses of the paparazzi near a hotel in New York. She complemented her bow from Balenciaga with a large burgundy bag and glasses.

Kim Kardashian / Getty Images

