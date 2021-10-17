Kristen Stewart came to the premiere of “Spencer” in a silver dress with sequins from Chanel: photo

The 65th London Film Festival kicked off in the UK on Thursday 7 October. On the first day, the Chilean director Pablo Larrian’s film “Spencer” premiered. It is he who owns the biographical picture “Jackie” about Jacqueline Kennedy.

See also The main purchase of autumn – stylish sweaters: a guide to the most fashionable models of the season

The film takes place over three Christmas days in 1991. The motion picture shows in detail how Lady Dee spent time with the royal family at Sandringham Palace in Norfolk. It is during this festive period that Princess Diana decides to end her marriage to her husband, Prince Charles.

Film critics predict the American actress an Oscar nomination for the embodiment of the image of Princess Diana.

Kristen Stewart said that in order to realistically reincarnate in the role of a princess, she reread many biographies, and also enrolled in diction courses in order to convey the language of Prince Charles’ wife as accurately as possible. Also, the actress in her free time watched videos with the princess, trying to remember her way of walking, watching, talking.

Trailer of the movie “Spencer”: watch online

The image of Kristen Stewart

In public, the famous actress appeared in a dress of her beloved Chanel brand. She often appears in advertisements for the brand and chooses outfits from the Fashion House for all social events.

This time, the star wore a long, tight-fitting strapless dress in gray, embellished with black and silver stones. Black minimalist sandals completed her look.

The actress let her hair down, and on her face she did makeup with an emphasis on the eyes. Makeup artists painted up the celebrity’s eyelids with her favorite black eyeshadow.

In front of the photographers, Kristen posed with her on-screen sons – actors Jack Neelen and Freddie Spray, who played Princes William and Harry.



Secular exit Kristen Stewart / Photo via Getty Images



Secular exit Kristen Stewart / Photo via Getty Images