Kristen Stewart on a walk with her lover Dylan Meyer in Los Angeles

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, work on most Hollywood films has been suspended, giving 30-year-old Kristen Stewart a lot of free time – she devotes it entirely to her friends and family. For example, yesterday she was spotted on another walk with her girlfriend Dylan Meyer.

The lovers walked the streets of Los Angeles, dropped in for lunch at a Japanese restaurant, then took cold drinks to take away and continued their walk. Kristen and Dylan took to the streets wearing protective masks, as the US still has very strict security measures due to the coronavirus. During the meeting, the girls talked about something and occasionally held hands.

Kristen and Dylan were not afraid to leave the house, even in the midst of the pandemic. For example, in early June, they and friends went to a rally related to the death of a 46-year-old black man named George Floyd, who was the victim of police abuse. Together with thousands of other protesters, they wanted to achieve justice in this case and express their views on racism.

By the way, Kristen Stewart will soon return to work. The actress was recently confirmed for the role in the new film “Spencer” by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain, where she will play Princess Diana. This news caused a flurry of criticism on the network. Many Internet users agreed that the role of Princess Dee was completely unsuitable for Kristen, and decided that 24-year-old British actress Florence Pugh would have done a much better job with this task. At the same time, the director of the film sees in this role exclusively Stewart and considers her one of the “greatest actresses of our time.”

