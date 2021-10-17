Leonardo DiCaprio’s lookalike got fat and got millions of likes

On the social network TikTok, a double of the Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio was found. Netizens note: the guy, despite the fact that he is fat in comparison with DiCaprio, on the face is his copy. The Titanic star doppelganger has collected millions of views and likes.

A TikTok user filmed a friend of his and captioned, “This guy looks like DiCaprio.” On the background, the blogger put a theme from “Titanic”. The video was watched over 25.7 million times. Now there are 5.1 million likes under the video.

@cody_the_prodigy #titanic #leonoardo #funnyy #truu #myheartwillgoon #work #workers My Heart Will Go On (Titanic) – Maliheh Saeedi & Faraz Taali

“This one would definitely not have drowned”, “No, this DiCaprio looks like him”, “DiCaprio is not the same”, “Leo, if the Titanic sank in Ohio”, “They look like brothers”, “You should have asked him say a few lines from his films, ”the commentators wrote.













Leonardo DiCaprio has won numerous awards including an Academy Award, BAFTA, Screen Actors Guild, three Golden Globes, and the Berlin Film Festival’s Silver Bear. The films “Titanic”, “The Wolf of Wall Street”, “The Survivor”, “Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood” and others gave him the greatest fame.

