love story of Lopez and Affleck

Jennifer Lopez becomes something like a magnifying glass for her chosen ones: whoever the star appears in public with is “dissected” by the media and the singer’s fans. A huge army of her fans remembers all the facts about her former and potential lovers, cleaner than Wikipedia. Needless to say, the internet stores data about Jennifer’s first marriage, in 1998 to former waiter Ohani Noah?

Naturally, Lopez’s romance with Ben Affleck is still being discussed on the Web. And not only because their couple – Bennifer – has become one of the most popular in the world show business, but also because of their unexpected reunion, which is taking place before our very eyes. After breaking up with Alex Rodriguez, the singer found friendly solace on the shoulder of the ex-fiancé, which made her fans freak out: is their love story going on?

Acquaintance

Jennifer’s fans have been talking about this possibility since the very moment of their separation in 2004. After all, the relationship of the stars seemed almost perfect! They met in 2002 on the set of Gigli and quickly fell in love. Even the titles of the worst actor and actress, which they were awarded at the Golden Raspberry Prize for a joint tape, did not prevent the lucky ones. Affleck and Lopez were absorbed in their romance, and the press in themselves.









The journalists named them “Bennifer”, and this neologism became so popular that it got into the dictionaries of the English language. The paparazzi relentlessly followed the couple – and in the future this will be a big problem for them. But at that moment the lovers were happy: after a few years, Jennifer remembered that she was “just very good with Ben.”

By the way, not all fans of the stars took their relationship seriously, arguing that they were not suitable for each other. Affleck and Lopez thought very differently: they found it amazing that they received the same upbringing, grew up in similar families, and matured with the same values. “Brilliantly smart. Loving, charming, affectionate ”, – admired Jennifer Ben. Plus, the singer’s mother, Guadeloupe, approved her chosen one – and just in time.

Engagement

In the same 2002 Affleck proposed to Lopez. Everyone remembers the engagement ring? The actor presented the bride with a custom-made Harry Winston jewelry set with a six-carat pink diamond of his choice. The pleasure cost him $ 1.2 million – the singer’s next suitors had to try very hard to surpass Ben. But at that moment of total happiness and harmony, they did not think that there would be others in their life.









The next year was a real challenge for the couple. The paparazzi’s attention to their personal lives became so unbearable that it even leaked into Jennifer’s work. In her video Jenny from the Block, she mocked how reporters everywhere followed her and her lover, but in reality they were not laughing. The wedding, scheduled for September 14, 2003, they canceled the day before the ceremony.

Affleck Lopez said that their celebration was upset by the restless press. When they began to think about whether to make three fake weddings in order to distract journalists from their personal holiday, the lovers realized that this could no longer continue. But taking a break from your fame can be difficult, to put it mildly. “We felt that what should have been a joyful and sacred day might be ruined for us, our families and our friends,” they lamented and postponed the wedding.

Parting

Alas, the date of the ceremony moved to the 32nd day of the month of never November – after a short reunion that happened after an upset celebration, Jennifer and Ben still ended the relationship. The actor at that moment turned to the press with one request: that at least at this moment they leave them alone. Affleck later recalled that Lopez got the most in the media: she was talked about in the context of sexism and racism and was sparingly slandered.

“If you wrote this now, you would literally get fired for what you said,” he said angrily. The actor continued to defend the singer after their breakup, although they both went their own ways: he married Jennifer Garner, who bore him daughters Violet and Seraphina and a son, Samuel. Lopez married Mark Anthony, in an alliance with whom the twins Max and Emmy appeared. But this relationship was not destined to become “happily ever after”: Ben divorced in 2018, Jennifer in 2014.

Chapter two

Despite the painful breakup, the former lovers remained faithful friends. When the opportunity arose, Affleck praised the star, and once even demanded an Oscar for her for her role in the movie Strippers. He shared that he still keeps in touch with the singer and continues to respect and admire her. True, some of these compliments are perceived by Lopez fans as outright flirting – especially in light of recent events.









The paparazzi spotted Ben leaving Jennifer’s house, and later saw them together in the car. They are obviously spending a lot of time together again, but much more than usual. Only in the status of whom? Affleck, as we remember, parted ways with Ana de Armas, Lopez is currently experiencing a break with Alex Rodriguez. It remains only to monitor the situation: we have no doubt that the singer will not take serious steps.

