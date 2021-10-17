Macron called the police actions in Paris in 1961 “unforgivable”

French President Emmanuel Macron called the police actions “unforgivable” 60 years ago, when a protest action by immigrants from Algeria was brutally suppressed in Paris. They came to the Pont Saint-Michel to call on the French government to end hostilities in Algeria. This was reported by the Euronews TV channel.

Details about the tragedy of October 17, 1961 were hidden for decades, the exact number of those killed is still unknown. According to the official version, there were dozens of them. French Radio International (RFI) notes: “While no definitive information has been gathered, the most in-depth studies of leading historians suggest that at least 200 people were shot.”

The order for the brutal dispersal of the Algerian demonstrators was given by the prefect of the Parisian police, Maurice Papon. 38 years later, he was convicted of crimes against humanity.

Macron became the first French president to attend a memorial ceremony at the site where Algerian demonstrators died in October 1961. However, as expected, RFI writes, he has not made an official apology for the police bloodshed.

The surviving participants of the protest demonstration and their children and grandchildren continue to insist on the official recognition of the responsibility for the incident by the French authorities.

Macron’s speech took place on October 16. At the beginning of the month, a diplomatic conflict erupted between Paris and Algeria. At a meeting with representatives of Algerian youth in France, the President said that the Algerian leadership had rewritten “official history” and incorporated “hatred of France” into it.