Matvienko expressed condolences over the death of ex-senator Gorbunov

Matvienko expressed condolences over the death of ex-senator Gorbunov

2021-10-17T15: 13

2021-10-17T15: 13

2021-10-17T15: 29

MOSCOW, October 17 – RIA Novosti. Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko expressed condolences in connection with the death of ex-senator Gennady Gorbunov. Former senator from the Astrakhan region Gorbunov died on Sunday at the age of 76, the press service of the regional governor’s administration reported earlier. In 2001-2016, he served as chairman of the committee on agrarian and food policy and environmental management of the Federation Council. “Gennady Aleksandrovich was a responsible and experienced statesman, a principled and purposeful politician. For many years he adequately represented the interests of his native Astrakhan region in the Federation Council, made a significant contribution in its socio-economic development, strengthening the agro-industrial sector, creating a favorable investment climate in the region, “Matvienko said in a telegram addressed to the chairman of the Astrakhan Regional Duma Igor Martynov. According to the legislator, Gorbunov enjoyed the respect and trust of residents of the region and work, always strived to bring practical benefits to his country, and his competence and professionalism helped to solve important issues. “His services to the Fatherland are rightfully marked with high state awards,” said Matvienko. Gorbunov had such qualities as sincerity, reliability and respect for people, which were appreciated in him by everyone who knew him, concluded the speaker of the Federation Council.

