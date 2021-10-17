https://ria.ru/20211017/raketa-1754898418.html

Media: China surprised US intelligence with a new hypersonic missile

MOSCOW, October 17 – RIA Novosti. China in August tested a hypersonic missile capable of carrying nuclear weapons, it “caught by surprise” American intelligence, writes the Financial Times, citing sources. According to the publication, China has demonstrated “advanced space capabilities that caught US intelligence by surprise.” According to newspaper sources, the missile did not reach its intended target, but the test showed that China has made “amazing progress in the development of hypersonic weapons” and is much more advanced in this than the Americans believed. which would create a big problem for the American military, whose missile defense systems are focused on the northern polar direction. The Pentagon expressed concern about China’s actions, but did not comment on the message about the test of a hypersonic missile. “We have clearly expressed our concern about the military capabilities that China continues to develop and which only increase tensions in the region and beyond,” said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby. The Chinese Embassy in the United States did not comment on the test data, but the diplomatic mission stressed that the military policy of the PRC has always been “defensive in nature,” the Financial Times notes.

