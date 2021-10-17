https://ria.ru/20210218/wedding-1597888373.html

Media: Lenny Kravitz and Jennifer Lopez star in romantic comedy

Media: Lenny Kravitz and Jennifer Lopez will star in a romantic comedy – Russia news today

Media: Lenny Kravitz and Jennifer Lopez star in romantic comedy

The media have learned that Lenny Kravitz and Jennifer Lopez will star in the romantic action comedy Shotgun Wedding. Together with them the film … RIA Novosti, 02/18/2021

2021-02-18T04: 32

2021-02-18T04: 32

2021-02-18T04: 32

MOSCOW, 18 Feb – RIA Novosti. The media have learned that Lenny Kravitz and Jennifer Lopez will star in the romantic action comedy Shotgun Wedding. Along with them will appear in the film: Josh Duhamel, Cheech Marin, D'Arcy Carden, Selena Tan, Desmin Borges and Alex Mallari, reports Deadline. The action will revolve around Grace (Lopez) and Tom (Duhamel), who have to arrange a magnificent wedding on the road for their relatives. However, all of them are suddenly taken hostage by bandits. The newlyweds will have to save loved ones and at the same time try not to kill each other. Four-time Grammy-winning Lenny Kravitz will play Sean, Grace's ex-boyfriend. It is not yet known whether he has anything to do with the "wedding planner". The film is directed by Jason Moore, who directed The Sorcerer's Apprentice and Pitch Perfect. The screenplay was written by Mark Hammer and Elizabeth Meriwether. According to Deadline, plans to start filming this month. But the release date of the picture has not yet been announced.

