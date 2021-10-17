Merkel and Erdogan argued, but agreed that “this is life”

Due to the shortcomings of the coalition government, a dispute erupted between Turkish President Recep Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Merkel is now in Turkey on a farewell visit. After the talks, politicians answered journalists’ questions, the Turkish leader said that there was a successful period in Turkish-German relations with Merkel. But working with a coalition government is always difficult. With the transition to a presidential system, the problems were eliminated, and intensive work began. Merkel objected that Germany will still remain under the coalition government. Erdogan indicated that she herself complained about him. It is true, such is life, the German Chancellor admitted. Erdogan said that his grandson says so too: “Grandfather, what can you do – such is life!”

It is reported that politicians discussed the fate of German citizens who are serving sentences in Turkish prisons during the negotiations. Erdogan pointed to the inadmissibility of interference in justice in the affairs of citizens of the Federal Republic of Germany in his country. It is enough for the court to be fair.

In addition, Erdogan thanked Merkel for her contribution to solving regional problems, including Syria, and expressed hope for constructive relations with the new government. Thus, the trade turnover between the countries is planned to be increased to $ 50 billion in the near future.

Erdogan and Merkel exchanged views on bilateral contacts with the radical Taliban movement (prohibited in the Russian Federation), the chancellor also stressed that the world community should guarantee the provision of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and prevent a crisis in the coming winter.