https://ria.ru/20211017/samolet-1754909560.html

MiG-31 escorted an American bomber over the Sea of ​​Japan

MiG-31 escorted an American bomber over the Sea of ​​Japan – Russia news today

MiG-31 escorted an American bomber over the Sea of ​​Japan

The Russian fighter flew to escort an American bomber over the Sea of ​​Japan, according to the National Defense Control Center. RIA Novosti, 17.10.2021

2021-10-17T10: 05

2021-10-17T10: 05

2021-10-17T10: 25

security

mig-31

us air force

Japanese Sea

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/06/1731271162_0:142:3153:1916_1920x0_80_0_0_54e6fb8deacba5589bffd1dea54e6404.jpg

MOSCOW, October 17 – RIA Novosti. A Russian fighter jet flew to escort an American bomber over the Sea of ​​Japan, the National Defense Command reported on October 17, after airspace control found a target approaching the Russian border over neutral waters. The fighter’s crew identified the target as a US Air Force B-1B strategic bomber. The aircraft did not violate the Russian border. The National Defense Control Center emphasizes that the flight of the MiG-31 took place in strict accordance with international rules. Recently, the activity of foreign reconnaissance aircraft and drones near the Russian borders has increased markedly. The Ministry of Defense has repeatedly called on Western partners to abandon such actions, but there was no reaction. In addition, this week in the Sea of ​​Japan there was an incident with the American destroyer Chafee. It approached Russian territorial waters and made an attempt to cross the border, but the large anti-submarine ship of the Pacific Fleet “Admiral Tributs” stopped the violation. The Pentagon declined to comment on the incident. The Russian Ministry of Defense called the destroyer’s actions a gross violation of international rules and the Russian-American intergovernmental agreement on the prevention of incidents on the high seas and in the airspace above it.

https://ria.ru/20210928/samolet-1752205194.html

Japanese Sea

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/06/1731271162_499:93:3106:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_90978e16ea7dda1c34457faa47483237.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

security, mig-31, us air force, sea of ​​japan, russia