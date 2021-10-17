https://ria.ru/20211017/samolet-1754909560.html
MiG-31 escorted an American bomber over the Sea of Japan
MiG-31 escorted an American bomber over the Sea of Japan – Russia news today
MiG-31 escorted an American bomber over the Sea of Japan
The Russian fighter flew to escort an American bomber over the Sea of Japan, according to the National Defense Control Center. RIA Novosti, 17.10.2021
2021-10-17T10: 05
2021-10-17T10: 05
2021-10-17T10: 25
security
mig-31
us air force
Japanese Sea
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/06/1731271162_0:142:3153:1916_1920x0_80_0_0_54e6fb8deacba5589bffd1dea54e6404.jpg
MOSCOW, October 17 – RIA Novosti. A Russian fighter jet flew to escort an American bomber over the Sea of Japan, the National Defense Command reported on October 17, after airspace control found a target approaching the Russian border over neutral waters. The fighter’s crew identified the target as a US Air Force B-1B strategic bomber. The aircraft did not violate the Russian border. The National Defense Control Center emphasizes that the flight of the MiG-31 took place in strict accordance with international rules. Recently, the activity of foreign reconnaissance aircraft and drones near the Russian borders has increased markedly. The Ministry of Defense has repeatedly called on Western partners to abandon such actions, but there was no reaction. In addition, this week in the Sea of Japan there was an incident with the American destroyer Chafee. It approached Russian territorial waters and made an attempt to cross the border, but the large anti-submarine ship of the Pacific Fleet “Admiral Tributs” stopped the violation. The Pentagon declined to comment on the incident. The Russian Ministry of Defense called the destroyer’s actions a gross violation of international rules and the Russian-American intergovernmental agreement on the prevention of incidents on the high seas and in the airspace above it.
https://ria.ru/20210928/samolet-1752205194.html
Japanese Sea
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/06/1731271162_499:93:3106:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_90978e16ea7dda1c34457faa47483237.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
security, mig-31, us air force, sea of japan, russia
MiG-31 escorted an American bomber over the Sea of Japan