https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211016/bezhentsy-1754878958.html

Minsk states that Poland has brought refugees to the Belarusian border

Minsk announced that Poland brought refugees to the Belarusian border – Radio Sputnik, 10.16.

Minsk states that Poland has brought refugees to the Belarusian border

The Belarusian border committee said that Polish law enforcement officers had taken a group of migrants to the border, one of whom was unconscious. Radio Sputnik, 16.10.2021

2021-10-16T19: 57

2021-10-16T19: 57

2021-10-16T19: 57

in the world

in the world

Belarus

Minsk

Poland

European Union

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/13/1746331043_4-0:1200:673_1920x0_80_0_0_3b2221cb77f417e64dbfd4ec25f55c09.jpg

MOSCOW, October 16 / Radio Sputnik. The Belarusian border committee said that Polish law enforcement officers had taken a group of migrants, one of whom was unconscious, to the border. Members of the group told Belarusian law enforcement officers that Polish special services had forced them through the barriers. According to the participants in the incident, one person was practically without clothes and needed medical care. Already on the Belarusian territory, the victim was taken by ambulance to the nearest hospital. Earlier, Poland, Lithuania and Latvia accused the Belarusian authorities of creating a migration crisis. President Lukashenko announced that Minsk would no longer restrain migrant flows, since the country did not have enough resources for this due to EU sanctions. Earlier, Sputnik radio reported that Poland had accused Belarus of attempting to storm the borders. Only selected quotes in our Telegram channel.

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211015/migrant-1754794820.html

Belarus

Minsk

Poland

Radio Sputnik internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

Radio Sputnik internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

Radio Sputnik internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Polish security forces drive out migrants by shooting in the air Polish security forces drove out migrants by shooting in the air, Belarusian border guards said and showed this video. 2021-10-16T19: 57 true PT1M22S

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/13/1746331043_168-0:1065:673_1920x0_80_0_0_b4e870a4e26273f579e46dba346ce8aa.jpg

Radio Sputnik internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Radio Sputnik internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Belarus, Minsk, Poland, the European Union