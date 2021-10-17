Murder of British MP: suspect detained under terrorism law

3 hours ago

Photo author, Dan Kitwood

British authorities have officially confirmed to the BBC that 25-year-old Ali Harbi Ali, a suspect in the murder of MP Sir David Emess, has been detained by London police in accordance with the terrorism law.

The detainee is reported to be a British citizen of Somali origin who was previously known to the police.

As it became known to the BBC, several years ago he was recommended to undergo the Prevent program, the purpose of which is to fight extremism and radicalization of people. However, participation in the program is voluntary and refusal is not criminalized.

The murder weapon, a knife, was found near the crime scene. Police interrogate potential witnesses and review CCTV footage, while experts examine electronic devices seized from the suspect to understand exactly what prompted him to attack a member of Parliament known for his sincere desire to help members of his constituency and his love for his Essex County.

“True Servant of the People”

The people of Southend-on-Sea, who have regularly elected Emess to parliament since 1983, bring flowers, postcards, light candles, and simply get together to honor his memory.

Southend-on-Sea Muslim member Mohammed Shazmuddin said he had known Sir David since 1983. According to him, “he was a real English gentleman who did a lot of good to our community, as well as to all other residents of Southend.”

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Conference in Support of Freedom and Democracy in Iran. Emess – in the very center

However, Emess’s influence extended far beyond his home county. The National Energy Action (NEA) charity, which fights to ensure that gas and electricity prices are affordable for all people in England, called him “a true servant of the people.”

Its representatives said that Sir David will be remembered for the successful campaign he led to get parliament to pass a strategy bill to eradicate so-called “fuel poverty.”

One NEA employee said that perhaps the fact that “he made huge, positive changes will bring some comfort to his family.”

“Millions of people across the United Kingdom can now count on special government assistance programs that would not have been accepted without his efforts, he has directly helped millions of people live in warmth and safety.”

Love for “our smaller brothers”

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, David Emess was a regular participant in the parliamentarians’ dog show. In this picture, he is with his favorites in 2013. This year he was going to show his French bulldog Vivien at the exhibition.

Claire Calder of the Dogs Trust, a charity advocate for humane treatment of dogs, called Sir David “one of the most consistent animal advocates.”

According to her, he had a “huge sense of humor” and “a huge heart.”

He recently joined the Dogs Trust campaign to combat puppy smuggling and to ban stun collars.

Next week is the Westminster Dog of the Year, which the Dogs Trust is hosting in partnership with the Kennel Club of Britain.

The idea is that MPs have the opportunity to showcase the unique and warm bond that they have with their dogs. Sir David intended to perform with his French bulldog Vivienne.

Dangerous profession

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, “Rest in peace. We will miss you” – the inscription in a hot air balloon near the place where David Emess was killed

The general public usually does not think about how dangerous the profession of parliamentarians can be, who in Britain spend part of their working time meeting with voters without any protection.

So far, most of the members of the House of Commons continue their scheduled meetings with voters. Craig Williams, Labor Representative of Montgomershire in Wales, came to his meeting not alone, but with Conservative Welsh MP Russell George.

And Kieran Mullen, a Conservative member of the House of Commons for Crewe and Nantwich counties, tweeted: “Meeting with voters. We won’t let them force us to change our traditions. David wouldn’t like that.”

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Emess voters spontaneously gathered to honor his memory

Independent government adviser and former MP Lord Walane himself told the BBC that “this is not just a terrible and tragic act of violence that took the lives of David Emess and my friend Joe Cox, it is an attempt to intimidate people becoming politicians is an attack on our democracy, and this will have to be dealt with seriously. “