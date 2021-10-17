Murder of British MP: suspect detained under terrorism law

Photo of Sir David Emess in the Catholic Church

Photo author, Dan Kitwood

British authorities have officially confirmed to the BBC that 25-year-old Ali Harbi Ali, a suspect in the murder of MP Sir David Emess, has been detained by London police in accordance with the terrorism law.

The detainee is reported to be a British citizen of Somali origin who was previously known to the police.

As it became known to the BBC, several years ago he was recommended to undergo the Prevent program, the purpose of which is to fight extremism and radicalization of people. However, participation in the program is voluntary and refusal is not criminalized.

The murder weapon, a knife, was found near the crime scene. Police interrogate potential witnesses and review CCTV footage, while experts examine electronic devices seized from the suspect to understand exactly what prompted him to attack a member of Parliament known for his sincere desire to help members of his constituency and his love for his Essex County.

