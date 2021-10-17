https://ria.ru/20211017/musulmane-1754811347.html

Muslims celebrate the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad

MOSCOW, October 17 – RIA Novosti. For Muslims of different countries, Mawlid has come – the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad. According to the Muslim lunar calendar, Mawlid falls on the 12th day of the third month. Translated into the Gregorian chronology, this date in 2021 corresponds to October 17th. Historians do not know exactly when the Prophet Muhammad was born, and attribute this event to the period between 570 and 580 AD Muhammad, whom Allah chose as his messenger. and a prophet, was born in Mecca and lost his parents early. He began to work early and until the age of 40 he lived like all Meccans. Among them, he was known for his exceptional honesty and kind demeanor. Muhammad loved to retire in the mountains around Mecca, to hide in caves and indulge in meditation. On the twenty-seventh day of the month of Ramadan, 610, on the Jabal al-Nur mountain in the cave of Hira, someone in a human form appeared before Muhammad and announced the words of Allah: “Read! In the name of Thy Lord, who created man from a clot. ” It was the archangel Jibrail, the messenger of Allah. Muhammad repeated the words after him, and the archangel disappeared. So he learned that the Lord had chosen him as his prophet. The feast of Mawlid is actually timed to coincide with the day of the death of the prophet. This is due to the fact that in the tradition of Islam, death is, first of all, birth for eternal life. For the first time, Mawlid began to be celebrated in the XII century at the direction of the ruler of the Erbil area, who was a famous theologian and God-fearing person. To conduct the first mawlid, he gathered scholars and righteous Sufis who know the hadiths. Today, the Prophet’s birthday is held as follows: people gather to read individual suras of the Koran, listen to stories (often in poetic form) about significant events that took place during the time of Muhammad, treat people who came to the celebration. Currently, the holiday is widely celebrated in Syria, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco and other Muslim countries. In Pakistan, for example, it is official and runs over three non-working days.

