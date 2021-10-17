https://ria.ru/20211017/napitki-1754910578.html
Myasnikov named a popular drink leading to death
Myasnikov named a popular drink leading to death
Doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov revealed the benefits and harms of certain drinks on the Russia 1 TV channel.
MOSCOW, October 17 – RIA Novosti. Doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov revealed the benefits and harms of certain drinks on the air of the Russia 1 TV channel. According to the expert, the greatest health hazard is sweet soda. He noted that today this product is sold everywhere. “The thing that causes diabetes, causes obesity, causes cancer in the end.” – explained Myasnikov. The doctor noted that even ordinary water should be drunk only when you are thirsty. However, in general, it is the least hazardous to health, he stressed. Myasnikov also spoke about the beneficial properties of tea and coffee: the latter, in particular, helps prevent cardiovascular diseases and liver diseases, and green tea, in turn, has anti-cancer effects. scientists from the University of Reading have named a drink that can prolong life. So, we are talking about the use of at least one glass of milk a day. It is clarified that this reduces the level of cholesterol in the body, and also reduces the risk of coronary heart disease by 14 percent.
Myasnikov named the most dangerous drink for health
According to the expert, sweet soda poses the greatest health hazard. He noted that today this product is sold everywhere.
“A thing that causes diabetes, causes obesity, causes oncology in the end. <...>. And this is really the path to great ill health, starting with osteoporosis and ending with cancer and heart disease,” explained Myasnikov.
The doctor noted that even ordinary water should be drunk only when you are thirsty. However, in general, it is the least hazardous to health, he stressed.
Myasnikov also spoke about the beneficial properties of tea and coffee: the latter, in particular, contributes to the prevention of cardiovascular diseases and liver diseases, and green tea, in turn, has an anti-cancer effect.
Earlier, scientists from the University of Reading named a drink that can prolong life. So, we are talking about the use of at least one glass of milk a day. It is clarified that this reduces the level of cholesterol in the body, and also reduces the risk of coronary heart disease by 14 percent.
