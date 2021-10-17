Named drink that burns dangerous fats while sleeping

There is a hot drink that burns visceral fat, which is the most dangerous because it accumulates around vital organs in the abdominal region and causes cardiovascular disease, reports Al-Quds.

We are talking about oolong tea. Scientists have shown that drinks high in catechins significantly reduce the area occupied by fat. “Consumption of green tea rich in catechins for twelve weeks contributed to the loss of visceral fat in Chinese adults with a high percentage of visceral abdominal fat,” the report says.

It is noted that the subjects who drank four cups of oolong tea a day lost up to 1 kg of fat in a month and a half. As a result, it was concluded that tea helps to improve metabolic processes in the body. Oolong tea improves metabolic rate by 2.9% compared to water, which helps burn up to 281 calories per day.

Professor Kumpei Tokuyama is convinced that oolong tea owes such properties to caffeine, which breaks down fats. In his study group, volunteers lost up to 3 kg of fat in 12 weeks. The benefits of tea are undeniable if consumed over an extended period.