Named four foods that won’t let you catch a cold in the fall

Chinese doctors advise using four products to keep yourself in good shape and preserve health in the fall, according to the Sina edition. First on this list is honey. “One glass of water with honey a day can help flush out toxins and make the skin smooth and beautiful,” the report says. Experts advise starting the day with one cup of honey water.

The second tip is to eat more fish. There is no danger of getting fat if you eat fatty fish. “Eating a lot of fish can also lower cholesterol levels,” the article emphasizes.

The third product is tea. Drinking tea is the best way to cleanse your stomach and intestines. Tea helps in the absorption of fats, it also contains vitamins. Tea helps remove toxins from the body and improves intestinal motility. Drinking black tea helps to lower blood lipids, sugar levels and evens out blood pressure.

The fourth product is fruit. It is worth especially to lay on them. But not all at once. According to traditional Chinese medicine, there are “cooling” fruits that disrupt the natural balance at the wrong time of the year, such as cantaloupe. But pears and apples are perfect. They are rich in vitamins and potassium, which is very beneficial for cardiovascular patients.