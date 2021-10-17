NASA said it is cooperating with Roscosmos on the ISS loss of orientation incident – Space

NEW YORK, October 16. / TASS /. The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is working with Roscosmos to determine the root cause of the incident that led to the reorientation of the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday. This was reported to TASS by a representative of NASA.

“The flight controllers continue to evaluate the data on the loss of orientation by the station due to the inclusion of engines, – noted in NASA. – We and Roscosmos are cooperating to establish the root causes of what happened.”

A spokesman for the US space agency noted that “at 05:02 am US East Coast time (12:02 Moscow time), the flight controllers from the Russian side carried out a scheduled test firing of the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft engines.” The operation of the engines unexpectedly resumed after the test window was closed , which at 05:13 (12:13 Moscow time) led to the loss of control over the orientation of the ISS, “- indicated in NASA.” Within 30 minutes, the flight controllers were able to regain control over the orientation of the station, which is now in a stable state, “- noted in the statement.

NASA stressed that the return of the Soyuz MS-18 with a movie crew on board to Earth after the incident is planned at the same time. “Soyuz MS-18” should return to Earth on Sunday night, “the department noted. According to the schedule, at 16:15 on October 16, East Coast time (23:15 Moscow time on October 16), Russian cosmonauts will say goodbye to the rest of the crew. At 21:00 (04:00 Moscow time on October 17), the spacecraft will undock from the ISS, at 23:15 (06:15 Moscow time on October 17) its descent from orbit will begin, and at 00:36 (07:36 Moscow time on October 17), landing is planned. …

Earlier on Friday, the Energia Rocket and Space Corporation (part of Roscosmos) reported to TASS that the ISS briefly lost its orientation while testing the engines of the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft. As explained in Energia, the orientation of the station was promptly restored thanks to the actions of the personnel of the Main Operational Control Group of the Russian segment of the ISS.

Now there are 10 crew members on board the ISS: Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky, Petr Dubrov and Anton Shkaplerov, actress Yulia Peresild, director Klim Shipenko, NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hai, Shane Kimbrow and Megan MacArthur, ESA astronaut Tom Peske, as well as an astronaut JAXA Akihiko Hoshide. Three of them – Novitsky, Peresild and Shipenko – will return to Earth on October 17 on the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft.