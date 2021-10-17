New footage from Indiana Jones 5 shows Mads Mikkelsen for the first time

Harrison Ford also lit up.

Shot from the filming of “Indiana Jones 5”

The Daily Mail portal has published a fresh pack of shots from the set of the film “Indiana Jones 5”. This time, not only Harrison Ford appeared in the pictures, but also the newcomer of the franchise, Mads Mikkelsen – for the first time in the entire production time, we saw his image.



Ford has returned to the role of iconic archaeologist Indiana Jones for the fifth time. In the pictures, the actor walks and rests between takes on Cefalu Street in Sicily, Italy. Ford appeared in his signature Indiana jacket, gray trousers and a beige shirt. The hat and the whip are not to be seen.

It’s worth noting that Harrison Ford returned to filming after a three-month hiatus, which he was forced to take due to a shoulder injury. The actor injured his shoulder while rehearsing a fight scene.

Mads Mikkelsen’s mysterious character contrasts with Indiana’s. The actor appeared in a stylish and well-groomed business suit. He is wearing a snow-white shirt, gray trousers and a gray jacket with a tie. And yes, Mikkelsen has a hat – of course, not nearly as cool as Indiana Jones.

Mads Mikkelsen is expected to appear as the main villain. His mysterious character turns out to be a Nazi scientist who works for NASA. The villain will be controlled by a curator from the CIA, but a certain killer will help him to realize his insidious plans.

On the side of Indiana Jones will be the heroine Phoebe Waller-Bridge. According to rumors, after the film, she will become the main character of the franchise. The cast also included Toby Jones, Shawnette Rene Wilson and Thomas Kretschman.

Directed by James Mangold. The creator of the franchise, Steven Spielberg, is producing the project.

Indiana Jones 5 is slated to premiere on July 28, 2022.

