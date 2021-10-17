New record for infections. The most relevant about the pandemic on October 17 :: Society :: RBC

Record rates of infection and mortality in Russia, as the COVID-19 vaccine for children will be called, a lost information campaign against coronavirus. The most relevant information about the pandemic is in the RBC review

Coronavirus Russia Moscow Peace 0 (per day) Got infected 0 0 (per day) Died 0 (per day) Got infected 0 0 (per day) Died 0 (per day) Got infected 0 0 (per day) Died Source: JHU, Federal and Regional Anti-Virus Headquarters

Situation in Russia

The country revealed a record number (34,303) of new cases of COVID-19 per day for the entire pandemic, the operational headquarters said. The total number of infected is almost 8 million. In total, more than 7 million people have recovered, over 223 thousand have died. 997 deaths were recorded per day. The record for this indicator was set the day before (1002 deaths).

How the number of new cases of Covid-19 infection in Russia is changing Source: federal and regional headquarters for the fight against coronavirus Data for Russia i

Due to the aggravation of the epidemic situation, QR codes or mandatory vaccination certificates for visiting public events and public places have already been introduced by Kabardino-Balkaria, Chechnya, Perm Territory, Bashkiria, Udmurtia, Chuvashia, Tatarstan, Mordovia, Karelia, Komi, as well as Nizhny Novgorod, Ulyanovsk, Samara, Kaliningrad, Chelyabinsk, Sverdlovsk, Vologda, Smolensk, Amur, Pskov, Novgorod, Novosibirsk, Ivanovsk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Arkhangelsk, Kursk, Leningrad regions, Sevastopol and other regions. What subjects are tightening restrictions and introducing QR codes – in the materials of RBC.

Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Pyotr Tolstoy announced the lost information campaign against COVID. According to him, this campaign is not organized correctly in Russia, people have little data on why a vaccine against COVID is necessary. “The ‘we said, you do’ approach doesn’t work,” he said.

Testing of the sixth COVID-19 vaccine Betuvax has begun in Russia. The drug will pass the first and second phases of research, according to the press service of the drug developer – the Human Stem Cell Institute (HSCI). On October 15, the first subjects already received the Betuvax-CoV-2 vaccine. Testing started at the St. Petersburg Research Institute of Influenza. Smorodintseva.

How the number of deaths from Covid-19 in Russia is changing Daily data of the operational headquarters Source: federal and regional headquarters for the fight against coronavirus Data for Russia i

In St. Petersburg, another 1,000 beds were deployed for patients with COVID, re-profiling the city multidisciplinary hospital No. 2 for the treatment of patients with coronavirus. The medical institution suspended the provision of planned and emergency care, and patients who could not be discharged for outpatient treatment were transferred to other hospitals.

The head of the Synodal Department for External Church Relations, Metropolitan Hilarion, said that the arguments of people who fear that vaccination against coronavirus will lead to other diseases and oppose vaccination are unreasonable. Commenting on the statement of one of the spectators of the “Church and Peace” program, who said that vaccination against COVID-19 can entail negative consequences, including infertility, impotence, a decrease in life expectancy, “and most importantly – chipping,” Hilarion said: “If this is called prudence, then I very much doubt that a person’s brain is all right. “

A vaccine for COVID-19 for children, which is being developed by the Center. N.F. The Gamaleys may be called “Sputnik M”, said the head of the institution, Alexander Gintsburg.

The Chumakov Center explained the difference between the CooviVac and Sputnik V vaccines. According to the deputy head of the center, Konstantin Chernov, in the case of vector vaccines (“Sputnik V”), the emphasis is on the increased concentration of S-protein, “just to which we [в центре Чумакова], in turn, we do not appeal. ” “In people who were vaccinated with the KoviVac vaccine, but had no contact with the“ live ”SARS-CoV-2 virus, experts record a very high level of antibodies, the body is mobilized literally in a matter of hours,” he said. – If we acquaint the body with only a part of a pathogen, then, accordingly, it will react only to this part. In our case, the body sees several proteins at once and reacts to them. “

In June-August 2021, Russia sold more vaccines to foreign partners in value and real terms than in the previous five months. This summer, 203.6 tons of vaccines worth about $ 410 million were sent for export, it follows from the data of the Federal Customs Service. In January-May, it was only 159 tons for $ 303.6 million.

Russian laboratories offer several options for tests for antibodies to the causative agent of COVID-19. Which one should be chosen, in which cases what is needed and why it is not necessary to compare tests from different laboratories – read the RBC material.

The rate of spread of coronavirus in Russia Weekly growth rates of new cases,%. Week to week comparison.

We are considering the period from the beginning of May 2020, when the number of daily tests for coronavirus exceeded 200 thousand. Source: federal and regional headquarters for the fight against coronavirus Data for Russia i

The Stopkoronavirus.rf website published data on the level of herd immunity in the country (as of October 15, it was estimated at 45%), and also launched a COVID-19 vaccination counter and a heat map of the coronavirus situation in Russian regions.

The spread of the coronavirus Covid-19 in the regions of Russia Number of confirmed cases of infection Source: Federal and regional headquarters for the fight against the virus Data for Russia i

Situation in the world

According to WHO, the number of people infected with coronavirus in the world has exceeded 239 million people, of which more than 4.8 million have died.







Video