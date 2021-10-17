Nicolas Cage will not play Joe Exotic :: Impressions :: RBC Style

The actor reveals that Amazon’s “Tiger King” project, about the infamous zoo owner, has been postponed.

The Oscar-winning actor (“Leaving Las Vegas”), whose track record includes a huge number of eccentric and memetic heroes, will not be able to join him in the role of Joe Exotic. In an interview with Variety, Nicolas Cage explained this by the fact that the service management postponed the project indefinitely.

Cage said that Amazon was incredibly interested in the show’s release, anticipating an imminent success, but since the pre-production took a long time, the moment was missed, and despite a good script, it was decided to postpone filming.

Amazon declined to comment on the status of the project.

Tiger King Park Joe Exotic will be handed over to rival Carol Baskin

Soon Cage will have to play, perhaps, the most difficult and extraordinary role: in Tom Gormikan’s film “The Incredible Weight of Enormous Talent,” he will play himself. The picture is scheduled to be released in 2022.

“I have never played in a metafilm before, – comments on his participation in the film Cage. “But it’s important to note that this is not me, but a vision of me that exists in Tom’s head, a more hyperactive and eccentric version of a man named Nicolas Cage, or Nick Cage, or Nicky Cage.”

Meanwhile, Pig, produced by Cage, who also starred, is garnering rave reviews from viewers who saw the tape before its official release on July 16. The film tells about a truffle hunter whose beloved pig is kidnapped. The hero will have to face not only the kidnappers, but also his past.